Betolar achieves 99% metal yield from industrial slag for green concrete production

Finland-based materials technology specialist Betolar has announced that its metal separation technology has achieved a 99% metal yield, converting raw slag into a valuable raw material for the production of green concrete after purification, the company said in a statement.

According to the company, the slag's high reactivity and excellent activity index make it a competitive alternative for various construction and mining applications.

"The 28-day compressive strength of this green cement fully matches the performance of traditional Portland cement and clearly exceeds the strength of binder made from blast furnace slag."

The company believes that the opportunity for growth is substantial and estimates that, based on the 500 million mt of unutilized slag produced by the steel industry, 10% of the world's cement needs could be covered when processed using Betolar's methods.

"Betolar's green cement not only matches the performance of traditional Portland cement but also offers significant environmental and cost benefits," Tuija Kalpala, president and CEO said.

"Our metal extraction technology enables both the efficient recovery of valuable metals and the production of low-carbon green cement from the same material stream. This is a significant breakthrough in the comprehensive utilization of industrial sidestreams and mine tailings," he added.

Platts assessed CEMDEX Turkey at $55/mt FOB on June 12.