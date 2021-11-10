BRAZIL DATA: CS Brazil's H2 Oct sugar output plunges 51% on year

Sugar production in Brazil's Center-South region fell 50.6% on the year in the second half of October to 858,000 mt, data from Brazilian sugarcane industry group UNICA showed Nov. 10.

The figure was 146,800 mt higher than the consensus expectations of 711,200 mt from 10 analysts that S&P Global Platts surveyed Nov. 8.

Mills in CS Brazil crushed 17.02 million mt of sugarcane in H2 October, down 36.8% year on year, UNICA said.

Sugar's share of the sugarcane crush for H2 October was 37%, compared with 43.5% a year earlier.

The cumulative sugar crush in CS Brazil since the start of the 2021-22 crop year on April 1 through the end of October is 504.4 million mt, down 10.9% compared with the same period in the 2020-21 crop year.

Sugar production since April 1 reached 31.22 million mt, or a decrease of 14.3% from the same period in the 2020-21 crop year.

Total recoverable sugar, or ATR, in H2 October was 142.8 kg/mt, down 8.1% year on year.

Ethanol production, sales

Ethanol production from sugar in CS Brazil was 1.05 billion liters in H2 October, down 30.3% from a year earlier, UNICA said. Hydrous ethanol production accounted for 527 million liters of the total, down 39.7% on the year, with anhydrous ethanol output down 17.5% at 526 million liters, it said.

Between the start of the 2021-22 harvest on April 1 and Nov. 1, ethanol production from sugar totaled 25.09 billion liters, with 15.08 billion liters of hydrous ethanol and 10.01 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol being produced.

Corn ethanol production in H2 October was 161.3 million liters, with 111.5 million liters of hydrous ethanol and 49.8 million liters of anhydrous ethanol being produced.

Ethanol sales by mills in CS Brazil during October were 2.14 billion liters, 29.8% lower year on year, with 2.07 billion liters going to the domestic market and 67.15 million liters for exports.

The volume of hydrous ethanol sold to the domestic market during October was 1.23 billion liters, down 34.9% on the year. The quantity of anhydrous ethanol sold to the domestic market during October was 842.7 million liters, 5.3% higher on the year.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 harvest, cumulative sales of ethanol in the region totaled 16.9 billion liters, or a decrease of 5.1%, from the same period last year.