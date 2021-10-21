CS Brazil H1 October sugar output expected to drop 48% on year: survey

S&P Global Offerings
21 Oct 2021 | 20:43 UTC
Highlights
Sugar's share of H1 Oct cane crush expected at 42.9%: analysts
H1 Oct anhydrous ethanol output seen down 34.2% on year: survey
Sugar production in the key Center-South Brazil region is expected to total 1.363 million mt in the first half of October, down 48% on the year, a survey of 11 analysts by S&P Global Platts showed Oct. 21.
According to the analysts surveyed, the cane crush is estimated to range from 17.1 million mt to 27.7 million mt. The average estimate was for a total cane crush of 22.1 million mt, a 40.3% decrease on the year.
"The cane crush should drastically decrease for this fortnight because a large number of mills have already ended the season combined with a delay in harvesting induced by heavy precipitation in the Center-South," an analyst at S&P Global Platts Analytics said.
Weather in the Center-South was suboptimal for crushing during H1 October, with an estimated 4.9 day lost to rain.
The proportion of cane used for sugar production is expected to be 42.9%, down from 45.3% a year earlier. Although Brazilian producers were taking advantage of the recent high prices of hydrous and anhydrous ethanol, long-term expectations are for mills to continue to maximize their sugar production, given the increased profitability of sugar production over ethanol production.
Platts assessed hydrous ethanol ex-mill Ribeirao Preto converted into raw sugar equivalent at 18.74 cents/lb on Oct. 21. The October NY11 sugar futures contract settled Oct. 21 at 18.94 cents/lb, providing a 0.20 cent/lb premium to hydrous ethanol in raw sugar equivalent.
Recoverable sugar per ton of sugar cane, or ATR, is expected to be 150.9 kg/mt, a decrease of 8.1% year on year.
Total ethanol output from sugar cane is expected to be 1.19 billion liters, a decrease of 42.7% year on year.
Hydrous ethanol output from cane was expected to be 685 million liters, according to the average of the analysts' responses to the survey. This would be a decrease of 47.7% year on year. Anhydrous ethanol output from cane in H1 October was expected to be 502 million liters, a decrease of 34.2% year on year, according to the survey.
Total ethanol output from corn is expected to be 139 million liters, an increase of 13.9% year on year. Hydrous ethanol output was expected to be 89 million liters, an increase of 8.7% year on year, and anhydrous ethanol output in H1 October was expected to be 50 million liters, an increase of 25.2% year on year.
Industry association UNICA is expected to release its official production figures in the upcoming days.
|Category
|Unit
|Survey
|Platts
|UNICA (2020-21)
|Y-O-Y**
|var. Vol. y-o-y**
|Cane crush
|(million mt)
|22.10
|26.84
|36.99
|-40.3%
|-14.89
|ATR
|(kg/mt cane)
|150.90
|148.00
|164.21
|-8.1%
|-13.31
|Sugar output
|(thousand mt)
|1,363
|1,609
|2,621
|-48.0%
|-1,258.50
|Ethanol total
|(million ltr)
|1,187
|1,468
|2,073*
|-42.7%
|-886.00
|Hydrous output
|(million ltr)
|685
|957
|1,311*
|-47.7%
|-626.00
|Anhydrous output
|(million ltr)
|502
|511
|762*
|-34.2%
|-260.40
|Sugar Mix
|(%)
|42.90
|42.50
|45.30
|-5.3%
|-2.40
|Ethanol Mix
|(%)
|57.10
|57.50
|54.70
|4.4%
|2.40
Sources: S&P Global Platts Pre-Report Survey of Analysts Results, UNICA.
*corn ethanol excluded **Year-on-year change compares S&P Global Platts Survey against UNICA's figures for 2020-21