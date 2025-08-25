August 25, 2025

Platts clarifies global shrimp commentary for Aug 21

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, has clarified the Global Shrimp Commentary published Aug. 21.

The commentary erroneously mentioned the word "unchanged" in the Platts PDTO shrimp FCA India assessment.

The updated version is available on Platts Connect.

There is no change to the PDTO shrimp FCA India (ISFCA00) assessment published Aug. 21.

Please send any questions and comments to MRTS_agricultureandfood@spglobal.com and pricegroup@spglobal.com.

