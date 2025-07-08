West Africa: Half-year review of Indian parboiled rice prices

India's decision to scrap the export duty on parboiled rice, coupled with a bumper kharif harvest in 2024, has significantly lowered prices in destination markets.

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed parboiled 5% STX CFR Cotonou at $518/mt on Jan. 13 and price reached a historical low level in the last 6 months, going down to $415/mt on May 27, down by $103/mt over a period of 5 months, the lowest the assessment has been since the assessment began on Feb. 20, 2023.

Trade trend

West Africa, the largest importer of Indian parboiled rice, is grappling with the impact of India's export duty removal. Benin leads imports in the region, followed by Guinea, Ivory Coast and Togo. Market participants said Nigeria consumes nearly 98% of the rice imported by Benin, which is then exported illegally.

India reduced the export duty on parboiled rice to 10% from 20% on Sept. 27, 2024, before scrapping it entirely on Oct. 22 to boost exports. "Prices dropped significantly last September, leading to overbooking of cargoes," a Benin-based importer said.

According to the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, India exported 2.11 million mt of parboiled 5% broken rice to West Africa from September to December 2024, up from 720,000 mt during the same period a year earlier. Full-year exports to West Africa rose to 5.35 million mt in 2024, compared with 3.9 million mt in 2023, an increase of 37.18%.

Analyzing the Benin data from APEDA, which serves as the largest importer in the region, reveals that there was a 5.74% increase in India's exports during the peak season from September to December 2023 to the same period in 2024. However, the most significant changes occurred from January to March, when export volumes surged from 270,164.9 mt in 2024 to 629,149.44 mt in 2025, nearly 2.5 times higher. This period is typically considered slow by West Africa-based buyers.

Regional impact

The Cotonou market performed well in January but faltered afterward due to oversupply from India, an Indian exporter said. Another trader noted, "This year, many small Indian exporters without warehouses in destination markets sold at lower prices to clear stock, crashing the market." Around March and April, regular market participants formed a group to control prices and took strict measures against new players. Benin Control imposed extra taxes on companies less than three years old, he added.

A buyer said, "The market came up due to actions put forward by Benin control, but it was not able to sustain itself as there were many sellers." He added that "the market came back to a very low level eventually, 16,000 CFA francs/ 50kg bag of Indian parboiled rice. Today, the market is again at 16,700/16,800 CFA francs per 50kg bag."

"Whatever happened in the last few months created too much uncertainty around regular importers, as now many shippers also tend to be importers," another Indian exporter recalled.

"In Abidjan, the local price reached 16,000 CFA francs," a buyer in Abidjan said. A Togo importer mentioned that the scenario is the same in Togo. Prices were 24,000 CFA francs, and now they are 16,000-17,000 CFA francs.

Nigeria

Nigeria continues to illegally import rice from Benin, with both local and imported rice prices plummeting in the past two weeks. A miller said local rice prices fell from Naira 80,000-90,000 ($49-$56) per 50 kg bag to Naira 60,000 ($37) per 50 kg bag. Indian imported rice prices dropped from Naira 80,000-110,000 per 50 kg bag to Naira 58,000-59,000 per 50 kg bag. "Despite the price decline, existing stock has reduced demand, so rice is not currently coming from Benin," the miller said.

Current scenario

Market participants said the market remains volatile amid logistical fluctuations. In mid-May, importers and exporters shifted from breakbulk shipments to containerized transport due to low demand and oversupply. In early June, the African container market faced a box shortage as carriers prioritized Asia-US trade lanes ahead of the end of China's 90-day tariff reduction period on Aug. 12.

Market participants expect the market to stabilize by late July or early August with fresh demand driven by Christmas preparations.