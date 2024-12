US biodiesel production falls by 2 million gallons in February

New York — Monthly production of biodiesel fell by 2 million gallons to 132 million gallons in February, with 75% of production coming from the Midwest region, three percentage points higher than January, US Energy Information Administration data showed Thursday.

Of the 1,007 million pounds of feedstocks used to produce biodiesel in Feburary, 57% of feedstock used was soybean oil, according to the EIA.

Soybean oil remained the largest biodiesel feedstock, with 575 million lbs consumed, 54 million lbs higher than January, the EIA said in its latest monthly biodiesel production report.

The next three largest biodiesel feedstocks were corn oil (134 million lbs), canola oil (93 million lbs), and yellow greese (91 million lbs), EIA data showed.

Producer sales of biodiesel during February included 54 million gallons sold as B100 (100% biodiesel) and an additional 77 million gallons of B100 sold in biodiesel blends with diesel fuel, the EIA said.

Production came from 91 biodiesel plants with an annual production capacity of 2.5 billion gal/year, according to the EIA.