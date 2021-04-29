REFINERY NEWS ROUNDUP: Mixed run rates in Asia-Pacific

London — Run rates vary across refineries in the Asia-Pacific region.

The BPCL Mumbai refinery on the west coast of India is currently running at full capacity even as partial lockdown has been introduced in many parts of the western region. It recorded a 118% run rate in March compared with 116% a year ago, while the run rate for 2019-20 (April-March) was 95%, compared with 115% in 2019-20, reflecting the impact of lockdown in 2020.

However, India's Reliance Industries Ltd. in March ran at 84% at its two refineries at the Jamnagar integrated refinery complex, down from 96% a year earlier, with overall runs still to attain pre-pandemic levels. In March, the domestic refinery ran at 101%, compared with 108% a year earlier, while the export-focused refinery ran at 69%, from 84% in the year-ago month.

Reliance recorded a combined run of 89% at its two refineries at Jamnagar for the fiscal year ended March 31, compared with a 100% run in the previous fiscal year, oil ministry officials said April 23, reflecting the impact of the last year's coronavirus pandemic related lockdown in the country. Reliance operates the world's biggest refinery complex at Jamnagar in Gujarat on the west coast of India. The domestic-focused refinery ran at 103% in 2020-21, compared with 100% in 2019-20. Its export focused refinery ran at 76% in the last fiscal year, compared with 102% in the previous fiscal, as global demand for oil products shrank amid the COVID-19 lockdowns.

South Korea's third-biggest refiner S-Oil Corp. raised its average crude run rate to 94.4% in the first quarter from 93.4% a year earlier, a company official said April 27, adding it planned to keep crude throughput high this year in anticipation of a rebound in oil products demand. The refiner's crude run rate in Q1 was lower than the 100.8% average in Q4 2020. Its crude run rate averaged 96.1% over the full year 2020, up from 95.4% in 2019, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We have no plan for maintenance of CDUs and upgraders this year and will keep crude throughput high to meet potential rebound," the company official said. The refiner shut its 90,000 b/d No. 1 crude distillation unit and 76,000 b/d No. 2 residue fluid catalytic cracker for maintenance in Q3 last year. S-Oil sold 693,000 b/d of oil products, petrochemicals and lube in Q1, down from 714,000 b/d a year earlier and 723,000 b/d in Q4 2020, the official said. Of the total, 343,000 b/d was exported, accounting for 49.5%. This was down from 52.4% a year earlier and from 49.7% in Q4 2020.

Separately, Pakistan's refining capacity is expected to rise sharply in coming years as the pace of current upgrades and construction picks up ahead of the approval of the country's new refinery policy, paving the way for the country to sharply reduce its dependence on imports for gasoline and other oil products.

Meanwhile, a number of plants in Asia-Pacific are planning to reduce capacity or halt.

** Shell will halve the crude processing capacity at its Pulau Bukom refinery in Singapore as part of the energy major's initiative to reduce its CO2 emissions to net zero by 2050. "Bukom will pivot from a crude oil, fuels-based product slate toward new, low-carbon value chains," the company said. "We will reduce our crude processing capacity by about half and aim to deliver a significant reduction in CO2 emissions."

** Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. plans to shut its Tabangao refinery and transform the facility into an import terminal, the company said in a statement. The refinery has been shut since May 24, 2020, having been idled due to weak demand for domestic products.

** Petron Philippines took its Bataan refinery -- located in the Philippines' region of Limay -- offline in February with the temporary shutdown aimed to last at least four months, industry sources with close knowledge of the matter said. The shutdown was spurred by economic reasons, with the refiner noting in a Dec. 14 statement that the "refining business remains challenging both here and around the world." The facility was originally scheduled to shut in mid-January, but was pushed back to February due to operational reasons, Platts reported earlier. Industry sources have also highlighted that the shutdown of the refinery is only temporary, as earlier fears the refinery would be permanently shut have been dispelled.

** New Zealand's Refining NZ said it has made "significant progress" assessing the option to transform its Marsden Point refinery into an import terminal. The proposed terminal would have an annual capacity of around 3 billion liters. "Refining NZ is now well progressed in its assessment of the import terminal option," the company said in February, adding that "any decision to proceed with a conversion to an import terminal will be a decision voted upon by the non-customer shareholders following an Independent Appraisal Report." "Refining NZ has been negotiating with each of its customers," the company said, adding that it has reached an "in-principle agreement" with BP, but negotiations with ExxonMobil and Z Energy are ongoing. "Reaching in-principle agreement on key terms with BP is a significant milestone, which now allows us to progress preparations for the required approvals while continuing to negotiate to reach an agreement with our other customers," the company said. ExxonMobil is one of three wholesalers that takes cargoes from Marsden Point, along with BP and New Zealand's Z Energy. During 2020, the refinery was operating its facilities on a rotating basis, which enabled it to "produce at substantially lower rates" and also carried out a full six-week shutdown in the middle of the year "to help balance fuel supply across New Zealand." Its throughput was 29.9 million barrels versus 42.7 million barrels in 2019. From January, the refinery has implemented a plan to simplify refinery operations, which will enable it to "continue to operate the refinery safely in 2021 at a low margin environment and providing time to properly assess the import terminal option." The simplification involves reducing total refined fuels production and ceasing bitumen production.

** Australia's second-largest refiner, Viva Energy, has decided to avoid the closure of its Geelong refinery, as the company takes up a payment lifeline extended by the Australian federal government. The grant, also known as the "interim Refinery Production Payment," will last for six months from January-July 2021. Refineries that take part in the grant will have to agree to maintain operations at least during the tenure of the program, committing to "an open book process and long-term self-help measures to further inform the development of the long-term Refinery Production Payment." Should refining margins stay on an upward trajectory, "the company expects to be able to maintain refining operations once the interim Refinery Production Payment concludes at the end of June 2021," it said in a separate statement.

** Ampol, formally known as Caltex Australia, will complete the comprehensive review of its Lytton refinery by the end of H1 2021, which would provide an indication on the refinery's future in Australia, the company said in a statement on its website. The review will come amid a challenging refining landscape in early 2021, with "headwinds including Australian dollar strength" and "ongoing COVID-19-related travel restrictions impacting fuel volumes," the company said in a statement. The company had said previously that "the review will consider all options for the facility's operations and for the connected supply chains and markets it serves." Ampol has also said that "these options include closure and permanent transition to an import model, the continuation of existing refining operations and other alternate models of operation, including the necessary investments required to execute each of the options."

** The Maritime Union of Australia has urged the federal government to nationalize BP's Kwinana oil refinery, rather than allow it to be closed. BP Australia on Oct. 30 said it was planning to shut its Kwinana refinery and convert it into a fuel import terminal, in a strategy aimed to better meet the needs of a changing oil market.

** ExxonMobil Australia plans to shut its Altona refinery in Melbourne and convert it into a fuel import terminal, the company said in a statement released Feb. 10. "The decision was made following an extensive review of operations at Australia's smallest refinery...the review considered the competitive supply of products into Australia, declining domestic crude oil production, future capital investments and the impact of these factors on operating earnings," the statement said. The refinery will remain in operation while transition work is undertaken, the statement added.

In other news, Australia's imports of automotive gasoline surged on the month in February, compared with shipments of most other oil products, including aviation turbine fuel, kerosene and heating oil, diesel oil and fuel oil, which slumped, the latest data from the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources showed. The jump in gasoline imports came largely on the back of increased driving activity. According to mobility data from Apple, driving activity in Australia in February was almost 30% above baseline levels on average, up from 20% in January. Further contributing to higher imports was the announcement of the closure of ExxonMobil Australia's 80,000 b/d Altona refinery in Melbourne.

India's Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. has re-routed 48 km length of the 252 km long, 18-inch diameter pipeline network connecting its Mumbai Refinery with the Manmad fuel installation, company officials said April 23. Over the last 20 years, when this pipeline was laid, infrastructural development, including residential buildings have come up around it, making the network inaccessible for repairs and risk to the lives in the vicinity. This pipeline has been a lifeline for the Mumbai refinery as it ships over 80% of diesel and gasoline produced by the refinery, a company statement said.

Byco Petroleum Pakistan has changed its name to Cinergyco PK Limited, the company said in a filing to Pakistan Stock Exchange April 26. The company said IGCF Oil and Gas Limited (previously known as ABRAAJ Mauritius Oil and Gas SPV Ltd.), one of the shareholders of Byco Industries Incorporated (BII), is willing to reduce its indirect equity investment in Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd., now Cinergyco, divesting up to 22% of its shares. BII intends to appoint advisors for the potential sale by way of private placement to local and international investors, subject to market conditions.

NEW AND ONGOING MAINTENANCE

Refinery Capacity b/d Country Owner Unit Duration Geelong 120,000 Australia Viva Part 2021 Bataan 180,000 Petron Philippines Full Temp shut Mailiao 540,000 Taiwan Formosa Fire Jul Mumbai 130,000 India HPCL Full Apr Daesan 650,000 South Korea Hyundai Oil Part May Ulsan 840,000 South Korea SK Energy Part Back Nghi Son 200,000 Vietnam Joint Part Aug

UPGRADES

Vizag 166,000 India HPCL Expansion 2020 Mathura 160,000 India IOC Upgrade N/A Paradip 300,000 India IOC Upgrade N/A Panipat 500,000 India IOC Expansion 2021 Gujarat 275,000 India IOC Expansion 2020 Vadinar 400,000 India Nayara Expansion NA Jamnagar 1,360,000 India Reliance Expansion NA Numaligarh 60,000 India BPCL Expansion 2025 Kochi 310,000 India BPCL Expansion 2025 Haldia 150,000 India IOC Upgrade 2023 Mumbai 130,000 India HPCL Expansion Apr Port Dickson 88,000 Malaysia Petron Expansion 2020 Bataan 180,000 Malaysia Petron Expansion 2020 Bangkok 120,000 Thailand Bangchak Expansion 2020 Barauni 120,000 India IOC Expansion 2021 Balikpapan 260,000 Indonesia Pertamina Expansion 2024 Balongan 125,000 Indonesia Pertamina Upgrade 2026 Tuban 100,000 Indonesia TPPI Upgrade 2024 Byco 155,000 Pakistan Byco Group Upgrade NA Cilacap 348,000 Indonesia Pertamina Upgrade 2023 Plaju 133,700 Indonesia Pertamina Upgrade Pakistan Ref 50,000 Pakistan Pakistan Ref Upgrade NA Hengyi 160,000 Brunei Hengyi Ind Expansion 2024 Dung Quat 130,000 Vietnam Binh Son Expansion NA Attock 53,400 Pakistan Attock Upgrade NA Dumai 170,000 Indonesia Pertamina Expansion NA Bongaigaon 54,000 India IOC Expansion NA Pulau Muara Besar 160,000 Brunei Hengyi Upgrade NA

LAUNCHES

Barmer 180,000 India HPCL Launch 2023 Maharashtra 1,200,000 India Joint Launch 2022-23 Tuban 300,000 Indonesia Joint Launch 2024 Dornogovi 30,000 Mongolia Government Launch 2026 Nagapattinam 180,000 India Chennai Launch NA Mumbai 1,200,000 India Ratnagiri Launch 2025 Gwadar 300,000 Pakistan Joint Launch NA Balasore NA India Haldia Launch NA Hambantota NA Sri Lanka Joint Launch NA Hambantota NA Sri Lanka Sugih Launch NA Tanjung Bin 30,000 Malaysia Vitol Launch NA RAPID 300,000 Malaysia Joint Launch Started Bontang 300,000 Indonesia Pertamina Launch NA PARCO 250,000 Pakistan PARCO Launch 2025 Nagapattinam 180,000 India Chennai Launch NA Ratnagiri 1,200,000 India Joint Launch 2025 Trans Asia Refinery 120,000 Pakistan Joint Launch NA

New and ongoing maintenance

New and revised entries Asia-Pacific

** South Korea's SK Energy restarted the VRDS unit at Ulsan on schedule April 21, according to a company source, and it is expected to gradually ramp up low sulfur fuel oil production from an estimated 250,000 mt in April to nearly 300,000 mt/month in May and June.

** Taiwanese Formosa Petrochemical has planned to raise run rates at Mailiao to around 74% in May, up from the 62% it has been running at since the start of the year, as gasoline crack spreads have steadily improved, industry sources with close knowledge of the refinery operations told S&P Global Platts. The privately owned refiner will raise the operational capacity at its 540,000 b/d Mailiao facility to 74.07%, or around 400,000 b/d, one source said. Previously, it was operating at about 340,000 b/d of capacity, or 62%, having reigned in output due to tepid regional demand for refined oil products and ongoing maintenance at secondary units, Platts previously reported. One of the refinery's secondary units, an 84,000 b/d residue fluid catalytic cracking unit, will also come online in May in light of healthy gasoline cracking margins. The RFCC unit had been shut from end-February, and will restart in early May, a second source said. Formosa Petrochemical idled one of its crude distillation units of 180,000 b/d in November due to weak margins and low secondary unit operations. The idled CDU is expected to restart in the second half of the year, when the company's No. 2 RDS unit restarts following the completion of repairs. The company's No. 2 RDS was shut July 15 after a fire.

Existing entries

India

** State-run refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. will shut its Mumbai refinery in the April-June quarter for a revamp, company officials said. The revamp will add 2 million mt/year capacity, raising the total processing capacity of the refinery on the west coast to 190,000 b/d. The capacity enhancement program was originally scheduled for completion in March 2020, a plan that was overtaken by the coronavirus pandemic.

Asia-Pacific

** Vietnam's Nghi Son refinery has finished maintenance at one of its two residue hydrodesulfurization units in April. The second unit, which was in operation during the maintenance of the first, is scheduled to undergo maintenance in August.

** South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank's Daesan refinery's 50,000 b/d residue desulfurization unit is due to go in for a 15-17 day turnaround in early-May to complete a catalyst change, a company source said. "However, the unit is a 2-train system, so one will be shut while the other will run, so one train will always be operational at any time during the maintenance," the source added.

** Petron Philippines has taken its Bataan refinery, located in the Philippines' region of Limay, offline in February and the shutdown is aimed to last at least four months. The shutdown was spurred by economic reasons, with the refiner noting in a Dec. 14, 2020 statement that the "refining business remains challenging both here and around the world." The facility was originally scheduled to shut in mid-January, but was pushed back to February due to operational reasons, Platts reported earlier. Industry sources have also highlighted that the shutdown of the refinery is only temporary, as earlier fears the refinery would be permanently shut have been dispelled.

** Viva Energy, Australia's second-largest refiner, said it was delaying planned maintenance at its hydrofluoric acid alkylation unit at Geelong to 2021 from late 2020.

Upgrades Existing entries

** Pakistan Refinery Limited is seeking to upgrade and expand its refining capacity to produce Euro V grade road fuels such as gasoil and gasoline, based on a tendering document provided to S&P Global Platts on April 12. "For this purpose, PRL intends to purchase a pre-owned refinery complex for relocation to Pakistan," it said. "The size of the preferred units shall correspond to 50,000 to 100,000 b/d design throughput refinery." PRL is seeking to improve the refining of bottom-of-the-barrel streams through hydrogen addition or carbon rejection. Other units being sought include hydrotreater, hydrofiner, reformer, isomerization, alkylation, hydrogen manufacturing, and sulfur blocks.

