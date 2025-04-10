About the Hydrogen Price Wall

This interactive tool provides a comprehensive overview of Platts’ hydrogen price changes month-on-month, clearly categorized by production pathway or pricing type (pump price, PPA) and by geography. As industry, transport and power sectors strive to decarbonize, low-carbon hydrogen and its derivatives have emerged as alternatives to conventional fuels. This visualization not only highlights price fluctuations but also underscores the growing interest and investment in hydrogen technologies, reflecting broader trends in decarbonization and energy security across the globe.

Prices are month average cost-of-production assessments, including capex. European prices include carbon costs for SMR and ATR assessments. Prices for the Netherlands and UK are converted to $/kg from assessments in Eur/kg and GBP/kg. Rank: 1 = lowest price.



