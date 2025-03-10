S&P Global Offerings
November 6, 2025
Join us for the 2025 Peru Market Briefing at the Country Club Lima Hotel on November 6. Industry leaders, policymakers, and and market experts will converge to explore the evolving dynamics of Peru's energy sector.
This half-day event will delve into critical topics shaping the future of upstream refined products, gas, and LNG markets.
Agenda:
Upstream: Gain insights into the current state and future prospects of upstream activities in Peru.
Refined Products: Explore the latest developments in the refined products market, focusing on trends and opportunities.
Benchmarks: Understand the importance of benchmarks in navigating market dynamics and ensuring competitive positioning.
Gas and LNGs: Discover the role of gas and LNG in Peru's energy landscape and its implications for the market.
