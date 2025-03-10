S&P Global Offerings
November 4, 2025
Join us for the 2025 Argentina Market Briefing at the Sheraton Buenos Aires on November 4. Industry leaders, policymakers, and market experts will converge to explore the evolving dynamics of Argentina's energy sector.
This half-day event will delve into critical topics shaping the future of upstream, downstream, and gas markets.
This cross-commodity event will touch on:
Upstream – The Road Ahead: Will There Be a Revival?: Gain insights into the potential resurgence of upstream activities in Argentina and what it means for investment and development.
Crude Oil Markets and NGLs: Explore the current state of refined products and crude oil markets, focusing on trends, challenges, and opportunities for growth.
Gas and Power: Learn about the latest developments in gas supply and power generation and their implications for the Argentine economy and energy security.
LNGs: Discover the role of liquefied natural gas in Argentina's energy transition and its potential as a key export commodity.
Benchmarks: Learn about the importance of market benchmarks in navigating price volatility and ensuring competitive positioning.
Reserve your seat today
Register by Friday, October 31 , 2025