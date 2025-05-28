The global energy landscape is undergoing uncertainties driven by the complex interplay of pricing, integration of energy sources, and sustainable future. The industry is looking to navigate the challenges and unlock new opportunities in this evolving environment.





S&P Global Commodity Insights is excited to present the Asia Gas Markets Conference 2025 on October 28-29, to be held during Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW). The event continues to shape discussion on the industry’s transformation. This year’s agenda addresses a comprehensive insights of evolving LNG trends and trade flows, integration of gas with power and low carbon energy, and the role of renewable energy in the region. Join the discussion with the industry leaders, representing producers, buyers, traders, and policymakers.